CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) – A body was discovered in a garbage bag in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.

The discovery was made at 2225 Lacombe Ave. in Castle Hill around 9 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death of the unidentified adult, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case. Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

