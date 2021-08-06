BMW driver, passenger flee on foot after striking, seriously injuring man in Bronx: NYPD

Police on the scene after a hit-and-run attempt that left a man seriously injured in the Bronx early Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Two men were taken into custody early Friday in the Bronx after attempting to flee the scene on foot following a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured, the NYPD said.

According to police, officers initially responded just after 3 a.m. to a call for a man shot near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Freeman Street in the Morrisania section.

When the officers arrived, they discovered no one had been shot, but instead found a 50-year-old man who had been struck by a white BMW occupied by two men, authorities said.

According to police, the BMW tried to flee the scene but crashed into something a short time later, causing the driver and passenger to hop out and flee on foot.

Cops quickly apprehended the passenger, who was in possession of gun, officials said.

Soon after, the officers also apprehended the driver a short distance away from the scene, police said.

Both were in police custody with charges pending Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the victim was taken to an area hospital and listed in serious condition.

