BK woman arrested after spitting on boy, making anti-Jewish statements

Police released surveillance footage of a woman who allegedly spit on an 8-year-old boy and made anti-Jewish statements to him and other kids on Jan. 14, 2022 (NYPD)

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn – Police arrested a woman a week after she allegedly spit on and harassed young children in Brooklyn last week.

Christina Darling was arrested Friday morning and faces charges of aggravated harassment, hate crime menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.

Authorities said the 21-year-old woman approached three children, who were walking on Avenue P in Marine Park. Police said she made anti-Jewish statements before spitting on one of the children, an 8-year-old boy, and fleeing toward Kimball Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, cops said.