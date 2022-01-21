BK woman arrested after spitting on boy, making anti-Jewish statements

Bronx

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Police released surveillance footage of a woman who allegedly spit on an 8-year-old boy and made anti-Jewish statements to him and other kids on Jan. 14, 2022 (NYPD)

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn – Police arrested a woman a week after she allegedly spit on and harassed young children in Brooklyn last week.

Christina Darling was arrested Friday morning and faces charges of aggravated harassment, hate crime menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.

Authorities said the 21-year-old woman approached three children, who were walking on Avenue P in Marine Park. Police said she made anti-Jewish statements before spitting on one of the children, an 8-year-old boy, and fleeing toward Kimball Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, cops said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Police shoot and kill robbery suspect

New surveillance video shows suspect who shot baby in the Bronx

Community reacts to Bronx gun violence

Neighbor’s doorbell video shows moment Bronx building explodes, killing 1

Neighbors dig through wreckage after home explosion

Baby girl shot in the face in the Bronx: NYPD

More Bronx

Crime

New surveillance video shows suspect who shot baby in the Bronx

Community reacts to Bronx gun violence

Staten Island shootout: Officer shot when suspect opens fire on cops

NYPD officer, suspect wounded in Staten Island shootout

NYC looking at new ways to keep subway riders safe after deadly Times Square shove

Baby girl shot in the face in the Bronx: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter