Officer, suspect both shot in Bronx: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An officer and suspect were both shot Tuesday night, police told PIX11 News.

NYPD activity was initially reported in the Bronx on near St. Barnabus Hospital.

Police asked people to avoid the area around Lorillard Place and Third Avenue, and advised that people should expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to area hospitals, police said. The officer is expected to survive, and the NYPD described them as being in stable condition. Officials did not describe the suspect’s condition.

Video from the Citizen App showed several NYPD vehicles at the scene.

This is not the first police-involved shooting of the month in New York City. An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in East Harlem while asleep in a precinct parking lot.Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop himself, has met with grassroots, gun violence prevention groups in recent weeks. He’s said he wants to wants to reform and rebuild New York City’s plainclothes anti-crime units to get more guns off the streets.

