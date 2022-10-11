The Yankees and Mets playoff games generate millions of dollars for NYC, Mayor Aric Adams said. (Elsa/Getty Images)

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Like Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, New York City is hitting it out of the park.

The city is expected to rake in about $100 million in revenue from the Yankees and Mets postseason games, which is creating jobs and helping small businesses recover from the pandemic, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

“It’s putting a boom in our economy,” Adams said during a press conference at Yankee Stadium Tuesday morning.

The Yankees begin their postseason run Tuesday night in the Bronx against the Cleveland Guardians, and each of their playoff games could generate $21.5 million, according to the NYC Economic Development Corporation. The further the team advances into the postseason, the more cash it raises for the city, officials said.

The Mets were eliminated from the postseason Sunday night but each of their three games at Citi Field was expected to pump in about $17 million into the city, said the EDC.

Adams said more than 30,000 people attending the games “generate real cash” and the money helps hire people for jobs such as a dishwasher, a chef, or a hot dog vendor at the stadium.

“Nothing does it better than baseball,” the mayor said.