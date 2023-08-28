THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Barbers will be providing free haircuts for up to 20 kids at an event in the Bronx this week before the start of the new school year.

Food Bank For New York City is teaming up with Atlixco Barber Shop and Barber Kings to give free haircuts to children on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The event will be held at 923 Longwood Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Haircuts will be available to the first 20 children who arrive. The haircuts are expected to begin around 11:30 a.m.

Food Bank For New York City will also be giving out fresh meals and produce at the event.

New York City public school students begin the new school year on Thursday, Sept. 7.

