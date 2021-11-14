Badly decomposed bodies of man, woman found inside Bronx apartment

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — NYPD officers fond the badly decomposed bodies of a man and a woman inside a Bronx apartment on Saturday, police said.

Investigators do not yet know when the pair died, but neighbors told PIX11 News they think it might have happened weeks ago.

Neighbor Caesar Frias said the bodies had started to smell.

“That’s when they called the cops,” he said. “They started investigating and knocking on doors.”

Officers found the bodies inside a Creston Avenue apartment. They were there performing a wellness check.

The NYPD has not yet released identifying information about the pair.

No arrests have been made and police have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

The cause of death was still under investigation Sunday.

