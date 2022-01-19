Baby shot in the face in the Bronx: sources

Bronx

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
breaking news - pix

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A baby girl was shot in the Bronx on Wednesday, police sources said.

The infant, who’s believed to be around 11 months old, was shot near Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street, officials said. The baby’s condition was not immediately clear. Police said the baby was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police asked people to avoid the area of East 198th Street between Bainbridge and Grand Concourse. The 52 precinct advised people to expect emergency vehicles and delays in the area. Citizen App video from the scene shows NYPD officers and vehicles in the area.

On Tuesday night, an NYPD officer and a teenage suspect were shot by the same bullet in the Bronx. It was fired by the suspect’s gun.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop himself, has met with grassroots, gun violence prevention groups in recent weeks. He’s said he wants to wants to reform and rebuild New York City’s plainclothes anti-crime units to get more guns off the streets.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Neighbors dig through wreckage after home explosion

NYPD looks to social media in investigation of officer, teen shot in the Bronx

BX councilmember Rafael Salamanca talks deadly Bronx explosion

Officer, 16-year-old suspect shot by same bullet in Bronx

Bronx veteran with vet dad fights for heat in father's public housing home

More Bronx

Crime

NYPD looks to social media in investigation of officer, teen shot in the Bronx

Third teen sentenced in murder of Tessa Majors

Officer, 16-year-old suspect shot by same bullet in Bronx

Deadly Times Square subway shove: Family of Michelle Alyssa Go speak out

New York lawmakers focus on housing, mental illness after deadly Times Square subway shove

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter