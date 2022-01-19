Baby shot in the face in the Bronx: sources

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A baby girl was shot in the Bronx on Wednesday, police sources said.

The infant, who’s believed to be around 11 months old, was shot near Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street, officials said. The baby’s condition was not immediately clear. Police said the baby was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police asked people to avoid the area of East 198th Street between Bainbridge and Grand Concourse. The 52 precinct advised people to expect emergency vehicles and delays in the area. Citizen App video from the scene shows NYPD officers and vehicles in the area.

On Tuesday night, an NYPD officer and a teenage suspect were shot by the same bullet in the Bronx. It was fired by the suspect’s gun.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop himself, has met with grassroots, gun violence prevention groups in recent weeks. He’s said he wants to wants to reform and rebuild New York City’s plainclothes anti-crime units to get more guns off the streets.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).