VALHALLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A baby girl who was shot in the face in the Bronx more than three months ago was released from the hospital Friday.

At just 11 months old, the little girl was hit on her left cheek by a stray bullet while sitting inside a parked car with her mother when a gunman fired shots near Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street in Jerome Park on Jan. 19, according to police. She was taken to a hospital. Police initially described her condition as critical.

Two days after the shooting, she spent her first birthday in the hospital. A vigil was held at the location of the shooting to honor her. A GoFundMe page was set up by a woman claiming to be the child’s aunt to assist the baby’s family with medical expenses.

After more than three months of medical treatment, the baby was released from Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla.

Police have not made an arrest in the shooting. They offered a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The suspect, described as a man with a medium build, was last seen wearing a face mask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers. He fled in a gray car, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).