THE BRONX (PIX11) — A car was stolen with a 1-year-old girl inside in the Bronx on Monday evening, police said.

The car was left running on Bronxwood Avenue near East 225th Street in Wakefield, officials said. The car and child were found several miles away on East Gun Hill Road in Baychester The child was not injured.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled. Police have not yet released a suspect description.

The NYPD has not said what the owner of the car was doing when they left the vehicle running.