HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) – A baby girl was found dead in a wooded area in the Bronx Sunday night, police said.

Three-month-old Genevieve Comager was found dead near West 161st Street and the Major Deegan Expressway in Highbridge around 8:30 p.m., NYPD officials said. The baby lived nearby in the Bronx on University Avenue, according to police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the baby’s cause of death.

No arrests have been made in the case. The investigation remained ongoing.

