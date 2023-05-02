THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Bx35 bus line in the Bronx is now equipped with automated cameras to catch and fine drivers violating bus lane rules.

The bus lane enforcement cameras were activated on the Bx35 bus route on Monday, according to the MTA. Enforcement cameras have been installed on hundreds of buses throughout New York City to keep bus lanes clear of vehicles, helping buses remain on schedule.

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) is only issuing warning notices to bus lane violators on the Bx35 route for the first 60 days. After June 29, violators will start receiving fines.

Each bus lane corridor has signs indicating the hours that the bus lanes are operable, warning motorists that the lanes are camera-enforced, according to the MTA. Drivers who violate bus lane rules during enforcement periods are subject to a summons, with fines beginning at $50. Fines will escalate up to $250 for repeat offenders.

“These bus-mounted cameras will make commutes faster and more reliable for tens of thousands of daily bus riders across the city,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. “Automated enforcement like this works to keep our lanes clear and change driver behavior, with only 19% of violators receiving a second ticket.”

A total of 450 buses are equipped with bus lane enforcement technology in all five boroughs. The MTA’s goal is to expand camera enforcement to cover up to 80% of bus lanes by the end of 2023.

“With more cameras on our bus lanes, the better our message gets across – bus lanes are for buses,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement. “Bus customers have been asking for better speeds and shorter wait times and bus lane enforcement cameras have repeatedly proven an effective tool in improving bus service.”