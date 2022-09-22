Police are searching for a suspect who was riding an ATV when he allegedly struck a biker in the Bronx. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (PIX11) — An ATV rider ran a red light and struck a biker while evading police Sunday in the Bronx, authorities said.

Authorities were cracking down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs near East 149th Street and Third Avenue in Mott Haven around 5:10 p.m. when they tried to stop the ATV operator, according to the NYPD. But the suspect ignored cops’ orders, went through a red light, and crashed into a 44-year-old woman riding a CitiBike southbound on Third Avenue, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police released a photo of the suspect but did not provide a description. No arrests have been made.

