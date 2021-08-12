Surveillance image of a man accused of attacking a woman, punching and threatening her in an attempted rape on a Bronx street on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — A man punched and threatened to stab a woman in an attempted rape on a Bronx street early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police released surveillance images of the man on Wednesday they believe attacked the woman.

Authorities said the unidentified suspect approached the 33-year-old woman around 4:40 a.m. as she walked near the corner of Southern Boulevard and Jennings Street, in the Crotona Park area.

After trying to spark up a conversation, the man exposed his penis near the corner of East 172nd Street and Seabury Place, police said.

He threatened to stab the woman while demanding that she perform a sex act, officials said.

According to police, the victim tried to flee for safety but tripped and fell onto the sidewalk.

The attacker then climbed on top of her, tried to stab her with an unknown object and punched her in the face, authorities said.

The woman was able to resist and fight him off before fleeing for safety, according to the NYPD.

She suffered scrapes and bruises and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The man fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).