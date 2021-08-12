Bronx attempted rape: Man punches, threatens to stab woman, police say

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man wanted in connection with an attack and attempted rape in the Bronx

Surveillance image of a man accused of attacking a woman, punching and threatening her in an attempted rape on a Bronx street on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — A man punched and threatened to stab a woman in an attempted rape on a Bronx street early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police released surveillance images of the man on Wednesday they believe attacked the woman.

Authorities said the unidentified suspect approached the 33-year-old woman around 4:40 a.m. as she walked near the corner of Southern Boulevard and Jennings Street, in the Crotona Park area.

After trying to spark up a conversation, the man exposed his penis near the corner of East 172nd Street and Seabury Place, police said.

He threatened to stab the woman while demanding that she perform a sex act, officials said.

According to police, the victim tried to flee for safety but tripped and fell onto the sidewalk.

The attacker then climbed on top of her, tried to stab her with an unknown object and punched her in the face, authorities said.

The woman was able to resist and fight him off before fleeing for safety, according to the NYPD.

She suffered scrapes and bruises and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The man fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Crime, community services talk of the Bronx

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Bronx robbery: Man in wheelchair thrown to ground, assaulted

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

Queens residents concerned with gun violence

More Bronx

Crime

Mother 'numb' after death of toddler son in dog attack

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter