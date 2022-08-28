OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.

The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials said. After hitting the victim with the bag of food, the attacker repeatedly punched the subway rider in the face, then pulled out a knife.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s believed to be in his 40s. the man has a medium build, facial hair and short black hair in braids. He was last seen wearing a multi-color jacket and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).