Police released surveillance images in connection with a Bronx stabbing on Dec. 4, 2022. (NYPD)

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the arm in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

The suspect walked up to the 59-year-old victim on University Avenue on Dec. 4 and slapped the man’s phone from his hands, officials said. The attacker stabbed the man, then fled toward Featherbed Lane.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was in stable condition.

The NYPD on Sunday asked for help identifying an individual in connection with the assault. Police released surveillance images.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).