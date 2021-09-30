Attacker shoves man off bus in the Bronx, stabs victim’s wife when she intervenes: NYPD

Bronx

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Bronx bus attack. (NYPD)

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx — An attacker shoved a 61-year-old man off a Bronx bus and then stabbed the man’s wife in the chest, police said.

The victims were on the BX41 MTA bus on Webster Avenue on Wednesday afternoon when the fight broke out, officials said. The shoved man’s wife was stabbed after she confronted the attacker.

Her lung collapsed because of the stabbing.

Police said the stabber walked off the bus and fled westbound on Bedford Park Boulevard.

The NYPD asked for help finding the man. He was last seen wearing a black and purple baseball cap, a yellow hooded sweater, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

