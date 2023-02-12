MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker walked up behind a 34-year-old man in the Bronx and kicked him, knocking the victim down a stairwell and leaving the victim with two fractured legs on Thursday, police said.

The victim was outside of the southbound Brook Avenue subway station on Thursday night when he was attacked, officials said. Beyond his broken legs, he also suffered a laceration to the back of his head, and bruising to his face and hands.

The attacker fled on foot along 138th Street toward St. Ann’s Avenue, police said. The NYPD asked for help identifying the man, who’s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).