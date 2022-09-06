THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of asylum seekers have gotten bused to Port Authority from Texas since August, and a church on Garrisons Avenue in the Bronx, gave them the food, clothes, and support they need.

Janette Ylarraza ran away from Venezuela with her two small kids, Yamelli, 4, and Joshua, 2, to Texas before being shipped on a bus to New York City a month ago. During that time, she’s been at a shelter in the Bronx. But, Ylarraza said right now, she needs a job.

Latin American Chaplin’s Association in the Bronx President Bishop Fernando Rodriguez is in front of helping families like Ylarraza’s get the items they need the most. His group represents 42 churches and has a membership of 3,600 chaplains across the city.

“With the distance she (Ylarraza) traveled, she never believed she was going to make it,” said Bishop Rodriguez. “We’ve adopted seven families. We still have another 12 coming in.”

Rodriguez said it’s important for him and his team to bring a sense of normalcy to the kids. The most critical needs are baby clothes, diapers, formula, and personal hygiene products.

Bishop Rodriguez has set up a GoFundMe as his teams prepare for more migrants.