Police are searching for the two suspects pictured who allegedly attacked a man in a wheelchair in the Bronx on April 11, 2023. (Courtesy: NYPD)

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man in a wheelchair was beaten by two men in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

The incident occurred in front of apartments located at 235 West Kingsbridge Road around 8:30 p.m. on April 11, police said.

The 64-year-old victim was sitting in a wheelchair when two unidentified men approached him and demanded money. The victim refused to give them any money and was attacked by the two assailants who punched him in the head, police said.

The two suspects then allegedly attempted to steal the victim’s cell phone from his pocket.

After struggling with the victim, the assailants fled the scene. The victim sustained a minor injury to his head and was transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The first suspect is described as having a medium build, with black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Chinatown Market” on the front, ribbed blue jeans and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as having a slim build. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black winter hat with a Nike logo, a dark-colored puffy jacket with a light-colored hood, light-colored pants, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

