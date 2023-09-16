BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two people have been charged with murder after four children overdosed, one fatally, at a Bronx day care on Friday, authorities said Sunday.

The day care owner, Grei Mendez. 36, and her cousin, Carlisto Briton Acevedo, 41, were arrested Saturday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and several counts of assault, police said. Mendez’s husband is also being sought by police.

Police were called to Divino Nino on Morris Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Friday. Three children — two boys and an 8-month-old girl — were taken to Montefiore Hospital with suspected drug overdoses. Another 2-year-old boy got sick at home and was revived with Narcan. One-year-old Nicholas Dominici died at Montefiore.

The boy’s family is heartbroken and leaning on their faith to get through the tragedy.

“Nothing will give me back our son. Not all the gold in the world will make up for his life for a parent, the life of a child is priceless. And the value will always be in my heart,” Dominici’s father told PIX11 News.

Because three of the children were revived with Narcan, fentanyl was immediately suspected, police sources said. Investigators searched the day care for traces of the potentially lethal opioid, sources said.

A neighbor who lives next to the day care said she went to see the commotion and saw a woman run out of the building screaming.

“‘My kids are dead. The kids are dead,’” Mel Ramirez said. “Another lady came out holding a baby. The baby was unresponsive. I just feel so sad for the kids.”

On Saturday, police said a kilo press that packages “large quantities of drugs” was found inside the day care.

New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said Divino Nino was a “home-based” child care site that opened under the official authority of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

Vasan said the city’s Department of Health conducted inspections on behalf of the state, with the most recent one being a “surprise” inspection last week. No violations were found during the Sept. 9 visit.

