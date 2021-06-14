Police on the scene after a man, 24, was fatally shot in his car by another driver on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx late Tuesday night, March 30, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

THE BRONX — Nearly three months after a driver was shot and killed on a Bronx highway, police made an arrest.

Luis Rivera, 18, was taken into custody and faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said Monday.

Gunfire was reported on the southbound lanes of the Bruckner Expressway on March 31.

Responding officers arrived to find a Honda Accord stopped next to the median of the highway, between Exit 7B and Exit 8, with a man with gunshot wounds to his face and chest sitting behind the wheel, unconscious and unresponsive, officials said.

The man, identified as Nelson Caban, 24, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the NYPD, a preliminary investigation determined the victim was driving on the highway when a blue sedan, operated by an unidentified driver, pulled up alongside his passenger side, opened fire and then sped off.