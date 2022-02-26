MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The suspect who allegedly killed a woman, and then put her body in a plastic storage container, was arrested Saturday, according to the NYPD.

The victim, 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott, was found in a plastic container near a University Avenue storage facility Friday afternoon, police said.

A cause of death has not been determined; the New York City Medical Examiner is investigating.

The suspect, 21-year-old Khalid Barrow, is facing charges of murder and concealment of a corpse.

