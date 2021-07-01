Arrest made in brutal Bronx assault with large rock caught on video: NYPD

Bronx

  • Surveillance images of a brutal Bronx attack
    Surveillance images of a man attacking another man, stomping on him after hitting him in the head with a large rock on a Bronx sidewalk on June 9, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)
  • Brutal Bronx attack suspect
    Surveillance video stills of a man accused of hitting another man in the head with a rock before stomping on him on a Bronx sidewalk on June 9, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN — Police arrested a Bronx man who they say was seen on video brutally assaulting a passerby with a large rock.

Officials said they launched the investigation back in June.

According to the NYPD, back on June 9, just before 5 a.m., the victim was walking on Brook Avenue, near East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section, when an unidentified man approached him from behind.

He struck the victim, 28, in the back of the head with a cobblestone, knocking him to the ground.

Video released by police showed the assailant then stomp on the man’s head and upper back. He then picked up another rock, chased him with it and struck him again, authorities said. A woman walking by discovered the victim a short time later and called 911.

Police identified the alleged attacker Thursday as Reginald Starks, 22. He faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim suffered severe head trauma and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Officials did not provide an update on the victim’s condition Thursday.

