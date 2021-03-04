PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — A Bronx man is facing murder charges after a man was found stabbed to death in his apartment in February, the NYPD said Thursday.

Police arrested Johnnie Vickers, 39, at his home Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Vickers was picked up on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after cops found the body 23-year-old Adam Saunders on the morning of Feb. 22 after neighbors complained of a “foul odor” coming from the Pelham Parkway apartment.

Responding officers met with the building’s superintendent, who gave them access to the apartment.

Upon entering the residence, police found the Brooklyn man on the living room floor with multiple stab wounds to the torso, officials said.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said Saunders was known to visit the building but did not live there. It was not immediately clear how the victim and the man arrested might have known each other.