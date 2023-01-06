WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in a fatal West Farms shooting that occurred the day after Christmas, police said Thursday.

Yerson Arzu, 19, is charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Dec. 26 slaying of Carlos Gonzalez, according to authorities.

Police found Gonzalez, 26, near East Tremont and Marmion avenues with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso around 4:05 a.m., officials previously said.

First responders rushed Gonzalez to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Public online court records did not contain information about Arzu’s case as of Friday morning.

Another four men were shot — one fatally — near the same intersection just days later, around 6:35 p.m. Dec. 28, according to police. Three of the victims, ranging in age from 25 to 46, were hospitalized in what officials described as stable condition, but the fourth, a 28-year-old man struck in the chest, succumbed to his wounds. Authorities had not announced an arrest in that case as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).