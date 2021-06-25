Man arrested in Bronx sidewalk shooting that nearly struck children: police

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — Police have arrested a man they believe opened fire on a Bronx sidewalk just over a week ago, nearly striking two young children in the crossfire, the NYPD said Friday.

According to police, Michael Lopez, 27, now faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, attempted reckless endangerment and more.

The Manhattan man has five prior arrests, including for robbery, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. His most recent arrest was in 2020.

Police believe Lopez is a member of the Make It Happen Boys gang.

The NYPD is expected to announce more information on the arrest at a press conference Friday.

SHOCKING VIDEO: 2 children nearly caught in crossfire when gunman opens fire on Bronx sidewalk, shooting man multiple times at close range



Full story: https://t.co/eitvzM0GOI pic.twitter.com/8yJZF62aAA — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 18, 2021

The arrest comes after authorities released an image last Saturday of the man they were looking for in connection to the shooting that shocked the city.

According to police, Lopez walked up and opened fire on a 24-year-old man on Sheridan Avenue, in the Mouth Eden section, on the evening of June 17.

Video of the incident shows two children, a 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, caught up in the dangerous melee.

Miraculously, neither of the children were wounded amid the chaos.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the back and both legs, and was taken to a nearby hospital by private means, police said at the time.