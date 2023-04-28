THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police on Friday released images of two suspects wanted in connection with armed robberies in the Bronx.

In both incidents, investigators said the suspects targeted livery cab drivers.

The first incident happened last Friday night on East 240th Street. The suspects were being dropped off when one of them allegedly pulled a gun and demanded the driver’s valuables. The driver refused and the men left, police said.

The same suspects struck again the next day, targeting a driver on East 202nd Street, according to authorities. Armed with a gun, the suspects got away with the victim’s phone, tablet, and $300 in cash, police said.

