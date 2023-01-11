One of two suspects sought in a Bronx carjacking on Dec. 2, 2022. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two suspects allegedly carjacked a man in the Bronx last month and one of them used his stolen credit card at a gas station in Yonkers, police said Wednesday.

The 32-year-old victim was dropping off a friend on Saint Lawrence Avenue on Dec. 2 at around 4 a.m. when two men armed men approached him and asked for his wallet and 2015 Honda Accord, police said.

The man then got out of the car and the suspects took his wallet before driving off in the Honda, according to the NYPD. The victim was not injured.

Police found the car the same day in Yonkers, where the victim’s credit card was used at a gas station two days after the carjacking, officials said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect at the gas station. Both men remained at large, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects have thin builds and one was wearing a black winter hat and a black jacket at the time of the incident, while the other individual was wearing a gray jacket, police said.