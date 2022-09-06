Police seek two suspects who allegedly stole a chain from a woman in the Bronx. (NYPD)

BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for two armed robbers who snatched a chain from a woman in the Bronx last month, officials said.

The incident occurred near Paulding Avenue and East 211th Street on Aug. 8 at around 2:20 p.m. The suspects threatened the 38-year-old victim with a gun before stealing her chain, police said. The woman was not injured.

The robbers fled eastbound on 212th Street and remained at large, police said.

