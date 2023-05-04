THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An armed robber stole a man’s bookbag in a subway station near Yankee Stadium Wednesday, police said.

The victim was standing on the platform of the No. 4 train at the 161 Street-Yankee Stadium station when the thief threatened him with a gun just before 4:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect then took the bag before running out of the station, police said.

The victim was not injured. There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said the suspect is about 30 years old, 5-foot-5 tall and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).