A man on a moped is sought in a string of robberies in the Bronx, police said. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday.

The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said:

June 6 in front of 525 Barretto St. : The suspect allegedly robbed a 55-year-old man at gunpoint. The thief made off with around $1,100 before taking off on the moped, police said. No injuries were reported.

June 6 at 240 Randall Ave.: The suspect allegedly threatened a worker at Check Cashing with a gun before stealing $70 and fleeing on his scooter. No injuries were reported.

June 6 at 416 East 149th St.: The suspect hit another Check Cashing place and allegedly threatened a 60-year-old employee with a gun. The suspect did not take any money before he fled, police said. No injuries were reported.

July 8 at 1249 Randall Ave.: The suspect allegedly threatened a worker, 20, with a gun at the Ke Sarricas Mobile Food truck. The employee gave the suspect an unknown amount of money before he fled the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

July 14 at 1249 Randall Ave.: The suspect allegedly robbed the same Ke Sarricas Mobile Food truck. Police said the suspect stole $5 from a worker and $35 from the truck before he fled on a moped, police said. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 8 at 835 152nd St.: The armed suspect entered Romero Fruit Market and grabbed a 54-year-old employee and demanded money, police said. He allegedly took $120 and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 11 at 416 East 149th St: The suspect entered PLS Check Cashing and passed a note to the teller demanding cash, police said. He then allegedly pulled out a gun from his backpack and fled on a scooter. No injuries were reported.

: The suspect entered PLS Check Cashing and passed a note to the teller demanding cash, police said. He then allegedly pulled out a gun from his backpack and fled on a scooter. No injuries were reported. Dec. 14 at 1012 Garrison Ave.: The suspect entered PLS Check Cashing and threatened a 24-year-old worker with a gun, police said. The worker ran to the back of the store and the thief took about $100 before fleeing, police said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect struck two more check-cashing places on Thursday. He attempted to steal money from PLS Check Cashing at 416 East 149th St. at around 3:25 p.m., police said. But the worker pressed the alarm button and the suspect fled without any cash, police said.

Seven hours later, the suspect allegedly went into Rite Check Cashing located at 715 East 138th St., and passed a note asking for money. He was unable to get any cash and fled on his moped, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who remained at large, as of Monday afternoon. Police said he is about 30 to 40 years old with a medium build. He was seen riding a moped with a black helmet.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.