Armed men steal over $5,000 in Bronx robbery pattern

Police released images of the suspects wanted in connection to at least two armed robberies in the Bronx on Jan. 21 (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two men are wanted in connection to at least two robberies in the Bronx Friday, one of which $5,000 worth of items were stolen, authorities said.

Both incidents happened about two hours within each other, police said. The first incident happened in the vicinity of Bartow Avenue and Bay Plaza in the Baychester neighborhood, police said. The second incident happened about five miles away at a deli on East 188th Street and Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights.

During the first incident, the suspects approached a 32-year-old man around 5:15 p.m. and displayed a firearm, demanding his property. They fled with jewelry and a wallet containing ID and credit cards, totaling $5,000, according to authorities.

At 7:30 p.m. the same day, the suspects entered the Spinner Deli and displayed a firearm to the 38-year-old employee, police said. They fled with $50 from the register.

Video surveillance obtained by the NYPD shows the suspects in the deli, with one of them going into the cashier’s side of the register.

No injuries were reported during both incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).