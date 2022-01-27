Armed men steal over $5,000 in Bronx robbery pattern

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police released images of the suspects wanted in connection to at least two armed robberies in the Bronx on Jan. 21 (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two men are wanted in connection to at least two robberies in the Bronx Friday, one of which $5,000 worth of items were stolen, authorities said.

Both incidents happened about two hours within each other, police said. The first incident happened in the vicinity of Bartow Avenue and Bay Plaza in the Baychester neighborhood, police said. The second incident happened about five miles away at a deli on East 188th Street and Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights.

During the first incident, the suspects approached a 32-year-old man around 5:15 p.m. and displayed a firearm, demanding his property. They fled with jewelry and a wallet containing ID and credit cards, totaling $5,000, according to authorities.

At 7:30 p.m. the same day, the suspects entered the Spinner Deli and displayed a firearm to the 38-year-old employee, police said. They fled with $50 from the register.

Video surveillance obtained by the NYPD shows the suspects in the deli, with one of them going into the cashier’s side of the register.

No injuries were reported during both incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Man shot inside Jacobi Medical Center

Bronx BP talks fire survivors frustrated over delay in aid, gun violence and more

Bronx fire survivors say help, donations held up by red tape

Bronx community uniting against gun violence

Push to end NYC gun violence; baby girl spends birthday in hospital

More Bronx

Crime

New Rochelle teen allegedly guns down 16-year-old boy: police

Couple charged in child molesting case

Man imprisoned for stealing NyQuil granted release

NYPD officer Wilbert Mora dies days after Harlem shooting: NYPD

Second NYPD officer dies in Harlem shooting

Mayor Eric Adams talks subway safety, NYPD neighborhood safety teams

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter