Police are searching for a group of suspects who robbed a man in the Bronx on Jan. 29, 2023. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday.

The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled up near him, according to the NYPD. Three of the five passengers got out of the car and pointed a gun a the victim while they took his jewelry and $95 in cash from his pocket, police said. The man was not injured.

The robbers got back in the car and the suspects fled eastbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway before turning south on Park Avenue, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.