PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips.

The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife sitting inside to run into a pharmacy near Starling and Olmstead avenues. That’s when the thief got into the black 2015 Honda sedan, pulled out a knife, and started driving down Olmstead Avenue, according to officials.

While the car was moving, the crook ordered the woman to get out, police said. She opened the door and jumped out of the car, which was last seen westbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway, near Unionport Road, authorities said.

The woman suffered what police described as minor injuries, but she refused medical attention.

The stolen car contained two cellphones, three tablets, a laptop, and about $800 cash, officials said.

Investigators on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspect, who’s believed to be in his 20s, about 5-foot-7, and 160 pounds with a medium build. He has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a sky blue baseball cap, a surgical mask, ripped blue jeans, and blue and white Nike sneakers, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).