AOC helps hand out 1,500 backpacks to students in the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — Students got ready to return to school at a Bronx event Sunday and some of them got help from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

About 1,500 backpacks were handed out. There were school supplies inside to help out students as they return to in-person learning.

The backpack giveaway has become a tradition for the Mujumder Foundation. Organizers say they want to empower the young generation through education. They want students to start the new school year with confidence.

“We’re out here, we’re making sure they’re starting off the school year with fresh backpacks and school supplies so that everyone’s really ready to rock this upcoming school year,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Sunday was also a chance for kids to interact and socialize safely.

