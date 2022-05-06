THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – With Americans expected to spend nearly $32 billion dollars for Mother’s Day, it’s expected to break another record this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Flowers by Frankie is a flower shop in the Bronx. General Manager Kathy Acosta said they expect to complete 500 orders.

“It is chaotic,” Acosta said. “It is crazy.”

She said customers are spending anywhere between $50 and $200 for their mothers. With a flower shortage, there’s a price increase, but that isn’t stopping Danielle who said she shops at the location often.

“I guess there’s a shortage everywhere,” she told PIX11 News. “I’m getting a jumpstart before the little rush and before the beautiful flowers sell out.”

In total, Americans are expected to spend $31.7 billion dollars this Mother’s Day. That’s up $3.6 billion dollars from last year’s record. On average, it’s estimated consumers will spend $245 dollars — up $25 from last year and also a record.

Greeting cards, jewelry and special outings are other popular categories.

On Arthur Avenue, the reservations are coming in. This weekend kicks off Piazza di Belmont – the official kickoff for the spring and summer al fresco dining just in time for Mother’s Day.

Joanne Lerro is the owner of Emilia’s restaurant.

“Everyone likes to spend money on their mom, so on Mother’s Day it tends be more family-orientated,” Lerro said. “More wine for sure. Moms like to drink wine.”