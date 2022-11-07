MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man was indicted on second-degree murder charges Monday after he allegedly stabbed a man to death on a Bronx subway platform.

Saquan Lemons, 27, was also charged with first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore, 38, in an unprovoked attack on Oct. 6 at the 176th Street and Jerome Avenue station, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

“The father of two, who was on his way home after his work shift at Citi Field, was killed without provocation as horrified commuters watched,” Clark said. “We will seek justice for the victim and his family, who lost their loved one because of senseless violence.”

Lemons was remanded, officials said. He’s due back in court on Jan. 25.

Moore’s cousin said he had two jobs to support his family. Friends of the victim described him as a “good dude” who “played basketball and lived for the community.”