MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An alleged stabber was ordered held without bail Sunday in connection with a deadly subway station attack.

Saquan Lemons, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore at the 176th Street station in the Bronx on Thursday night.

Moore, 38, was coming home from his maintenance job at Citi Field when he was killed, family said. The victim’s cousin said he had two jobs to support his family.

Police said the surveillance video inside the subway station led to Lemons’ quick arrest. Surveillance footage of the incident released by police, which PIX11 News is not publishing due to its nature, shows the fatal fight.

Lemons is due back in court on Oct. 14.

There have been a number of recent subway attacks. Late Tuesday, a man was stabbed inside Midtown Manhattan’s sprawling Times Square – 42nd Street station. A teen was also beaten and stabbed in a Midtown East subway station on Saturday.