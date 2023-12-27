THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new affordable housing lottery is open in the Bronx with nearly 200 apartments available and one-bedrooms starting at $591 per month.

The McClellan Apartments, located at 1160 River Ave., has 198 units available in the lottery.

The building amenities include an on-site resident super, recreation room, elevator, security cameras, outdoor deck, and free secure in-unit access to broadband internet for all households, including the recreation room and laundry room, according to NYC Housing Connect.

The lottery closes on Feb. 22, 2024. To apply, click here.

