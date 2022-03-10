THE BRONX (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday defended police in the Bronx after a judge questioned their behavior in a January incident that ended with an officer and a teenager shot by the same bullet.

Bronx Criminal Court Judge Naita Semaj said the case against 16-year-old Camrin Williams should be transferred from Criminal to Family Court, where Williams would be prosecuted as a juvenile. Semaj noted testimony from responding officers and police body cam video does not show Williams physically took out his gun, or fired it.

“ That young man was shot because he had an illegal gun. That’s why he was shot,” Adams said. “That police officer was shot because that young man had an illegal gun for the second time. Let’s be clear – this was not the first time, this is the second time he had an illegal gun. Now, it may be me, but I have a problem with that.”

Semaj had questioned the Jan. 18 stop.

“I find it troubling when very obvious behavior is completely ignored just to get the alleged bad behavior of the person charged. There was seemingly from the video, from the testimony, there was absolutely zero reason for any of those officers to approach this individual,” Semaj said. “They approached him. They detained him. They searched him and no officer ever bothered to come up with a halfway legitimate reason for any of that.”

Dawn Florio, Williams’ defense attorney, does not deny that her 16-year-old client — a budding rapper — was in possession of an illegal handgun. However, she said it was “the police officer’s actions that caused him to be shot.”

She argues the body cam video shows Williams was simply walking to his parked car before he was approached by an officer, questioned and then searched. She said that search was illegal – because it lacked probable cause, or reasonable suspicion.

“ I think those officers were aware from a previous arrest of that young man,” Adams said. “ We will never say breaking the law is a way of enforcing the law, but those officers that put their lives on the line to remove illegal guns off the street should not be demonized.”

He said while officers cannot break the law to enforce it, he doesn’t believe the officers in the stop broke the law.

A spokesperson for the Bronx District Attorney’s Office told PIX11 News the judge in Williams’ case will hear a motion to keep the trial in criminal court.