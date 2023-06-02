BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx Street is being renamed after a beloved New York City Housing Authority hero, Roxanne Reid, who was lost during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Whether she was fighting for repairs for tenants in her own NYCHA development, or getting help for seniors in her building, Roxy Reid was always on a mission to help her neighbors.

Reid was a beloved Bronx housing advocate for over three decades in the Castle Hill Houses.

Sadly, Reid died when she lost her battle with COVID-19 in 2021, she was a regular contributor to the Monica Makes It Happen segment. She was also crucial in helping shine a light on many problems in dozens of homes.

Now after shining light and being an advocate for many years, she will forever be commemorated this upcoming Saturday with a street named after her next to the NYCHA development where she lived for more than 40 years.

It will be renamed “Roxanne Reid Way” in her honor, and Councilmember Amanda Farias helped make it happen.

Reid was a fierce fighter for her community and was also known for having some fun.

She helped get a new basketball court in Castle Hill, so hundreds of families and children could enjoy it, and her legacy is one of giving. Reid’s son and daughter have continued her legacy by continuing her fight and providing for their community as well.

The street renaming ceremony is set for this Saturday, June 3rd at noon. The address is 625 Castle Hill Ave in the Bronx.