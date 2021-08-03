91-year-old man’s body found bound with trauma to the face in the Bronx

Bronx

Police scene in the Bronx after man's body found

A man’s body was found in the Bronx on Aug. , 2021. (PIX11)

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx — A 91-year-old man was found dead in the Bronx with trauma to his face and arm, police said Tuesday.

The man’s body was bound.

His body was found at a Wickham Avenue home near Waring Avenue around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers had been responding to reports of a robbery.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

No arrests have been made, but the NYPD launched a search for a man last seen wearing an orange and white construction vest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

