91-year-old man’s body found bound with trauma to the face in the Bronx

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx — A 91-year-old man was found dead in the Bronx with trauma to his face and arm, police said Tuesday.

The man’s body was bound.

His body was found at a Wickham Avenue home near Waring Avenue around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers had been responding to reports of a robbery.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

No arrests have been made, but the NYPD launched a search for a man last seen wearing an orange and white construction vest.

