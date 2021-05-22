87-year-old charged in death of fellow Bronx nursing home resident: NYPD

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx — Police arrested an 87-year-old Bronx nursing home resident on Friday after a fellow resident was found beaten to death, according to the NYPD.

Officers were called to the Pinnacle Multicare and Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Co-op City on Friday around 6:30 p.m. after the 83-year-old victim, identified as Lloyd Godfrey, was found unresponsive with trauma to his face, police said.

EMS also responded and pronounced Godfrey dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

The suspect, Clifton Bourne, was taken into custody and later charged with murder, police said. Investigators said they believe Bourne suffers from dementia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

