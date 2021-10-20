85-year-old kicked to the ground in Bronx sidewalk robbery: NYPD

Surveillance footage of an attack on an 85-year-old man in the Bronx (NYPD handout)

VAN CORTLANDT VILLAGE, the Bronx — An 85-year-old man was robbed as he was entering his Bronx home, police said Wednesday.

It happened Tuesday at about 11:35 p.m. at the man’s residence near Cannon Place, officials said.

See the jarring moment an 85-year-old man was kicked to the ground in Bronx sidewalk robbery by an unknown attacker | Do you recognize the suspect? Help police catch him pic.twitter.com/RBsVbe4pgc — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 21, 2021

The man, 85, was approached by the suspect while attempting to walk into his home. The unknown man who approached had a gun and demanded money from the victim, according to police.

When the victim refused, the suspect kicked him, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect stole the man’s wallet, which had $50 cash and various credit cards, police said..

The victim suffered a minor knee injury and was treated by EMS on scene, authorities said.. The suspect fled westbound on Cannon place in a gray four-door sedan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).