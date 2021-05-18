80-year-old struck by stray bullet in the Bronx: NYPD

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — An 80-year-old man was shot by a stray bullet in the Bronx Monday afternoon, police said.

It happened at E. 174th Street and Vyse Avenue in the Crotona Park section of the Bronx shortly after 430 p.m., officers said.

The man was shot in the buttocks and was taken to a local hospital; his condition was considered stable.

A male suspect was shooting at other men from a car when the victim was struck, according to the NYPD. The victim was an innocent bystander.

No arrests have yet been made.

