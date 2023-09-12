MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (PIX11) — An 8-year-old was shot in the thigh on Tuesday in the Bronx, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Beekman Street. Police told PIX11 News the child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police said two men are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.