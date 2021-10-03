8-year-old girl missing in the Bronx: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police asked for help finding Madysin Camilo (NYPD)

NORWOOD, the Bronx — An 8-year-old girl went missing in the Bronx on Sunday.

Madysin Camilo was last seen near Webster Avenue home and East 202nd street around 9:30 a.m., NYPD officials said.

She’s about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds. Camilo has brown eyes and black hair.

The Bronx girl was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, pink pajama pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx charter school hits 100 percent staff vaccination rate

Bronx residents still recovering after Hurricane Ida

Judge orders sweeping changes at Rikers

Bronx woman struck, killed by pickup truck; driver arrested, NYPD says

Fight for street vendors, permit reform after Bronx worker's produce tossed

Video of NYC sanitation workers tossing produce from street vendor draws ire from community

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter