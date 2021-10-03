8-year-old girl missing in the Bronx: NYPD

Police asked for help finding Madysin Camilo (NYPD)

NORWOOD, the Bronx — An 8-year-old girl went missing in the Bronx on Sunday.

Madysin Camilo was last seen near Webster Avenue home and East 202nd street around 9:30 a.m., NYPD officials said.

She’s about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds. Camilo has brown eyes and black hair.

The Bronx girl was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, pink pajama pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).