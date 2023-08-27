THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11)– A driver doing donuts lost control of the Jeep and struck eight people in the Bronx Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the incident at 1157 Commerce Ave. at around 7:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. Eight people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Five people were taken to the hospital and three refused treatment at the scene, police said.

The driver fled the scene after the incident, police said. The Jeep had New Jersey plates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).