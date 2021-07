A fire in a Bronx apartment building left eight people injured on July 21, 2021, FDNY officials said. (Credit: Citizen App)

MT. HOPE, the Bronx — Four civilians and four firefighters were injured when a fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx Saturday morning, officials said.

The FDNY was called to the six-story building on Creston Avenue in Mt. Hope around 8:24 a.m.

All of the injured were taken to area hospitals. Fire officials said their injuries were not life-threatening, but no further details were provided.

The fire was brought under control and remained under investigation, officials said.